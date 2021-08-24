Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $2,722,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $323.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,675. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.59. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $321.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,121 shares of company stock valued at $7,886,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

