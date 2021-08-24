Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $27.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,828.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,697. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,817.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,589.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

