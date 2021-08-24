Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 778 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,471. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $286.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

