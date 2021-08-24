SigmaRoc’s (SRC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a no recommendation rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of LON:SRC traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 104.08 ($1.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,304. SigmaRoc has a 12-month low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.98 ($1.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £291.30 million and a PE ratio of 45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.71.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

