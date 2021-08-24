SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,452,000 after buying an additional 7,762,653 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,928,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,005,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 809,870 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,892,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 713,351 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

