SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $449.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $436.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $450.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

