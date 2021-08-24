Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,441 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

NYSE:OGN opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

