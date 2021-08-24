Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after buying an additional 2,391,850 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $230,334,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,317,000 after buying an additional 1,059,118 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,382 shares of company stock worth $12,945,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $118.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.20.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

