Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

SBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silverback Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $967.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 274,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after purchasing an additional 829,107 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 645,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 379,467 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 170,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,548,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.