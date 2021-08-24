SingularityDAO Market Cap Reaches $20.49 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00003449 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $20.49 million and $3.25 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.35 or 0.00820360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00101807 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,085,695 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

