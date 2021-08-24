SingularityDAO Market Cap Tops $20.49 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $20.49 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.35 or 0.00820360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00101807 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,085,695 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

