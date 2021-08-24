SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will announce $168.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the lowest is $166.81 million. SJW Group reported sales of $165.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $573.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.48 million to $576.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $598.34 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $606.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SJW Group.

Several analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SJW stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 52,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,546. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SJW Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 35,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

