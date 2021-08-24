Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 722,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Skyworks Solutions worth $133,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $180.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

