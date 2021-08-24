Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Angie Risley Purchases 242 Shares

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) insider Angie Risley bought 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, with a total value of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68).

LON SN opened at GBX 1,407 ($18.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.37 billion and a PE ratio of 31.11. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,499.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,807.25 ($23.61).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

