Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Angie Risley Purchases 242 Shares

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) insider Angie Risley bought 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, with a total value of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68).
LON SN opened at GBX 1,407 ($18.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.37 billion and a PE ratio of 31.11. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,499.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
