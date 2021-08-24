Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $19.02 on Monday. Snap One has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

