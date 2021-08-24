SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$34.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$34.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

