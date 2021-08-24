SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given “Outpeform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outpeform rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.85.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$34.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.58. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The firm has a market cap of C$5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

