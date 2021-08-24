Snowflake (SNOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Snowflake to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $276.44 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion and a PE ratio of -72.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.93.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 882,103 shares of company stock worth $225,494,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Snowflake stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.03% of Snowflake worth $3,602,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.24.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.