Snowflake’s (SNOW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a C$310.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on Snowflake and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.24.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $276.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.93. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion and a PE ratio of -72.75. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,496,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,103 shares of company stock valued at $225,494,350 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $4,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

