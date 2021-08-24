South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU) Trading Down 0.1%

South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.95 and last traded at $41.09. 357,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 119,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS in the 1st quarter valued at $32,099,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS by 935.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 935,000 shares in the last quarter.

