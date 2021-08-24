S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $971,046,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $439.02 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $446.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

