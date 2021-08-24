SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,386. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

