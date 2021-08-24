SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Increased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 175,517 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 67,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,796. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $67.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.48.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

