Spectris (LON:SXS) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,954.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,954 ($51.66) and last traded at GBX 3,887 ($50.78), with a volume of 13811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,861 ($50.44).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SXS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,472.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

About Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

