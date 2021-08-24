Spectrum (SPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37,168.80

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $37,168.80 and $6,061.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.00375294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 63.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

