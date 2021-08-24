Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOY. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.91.

TSE:TOY opened at C$49.94 on Monday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$25.54 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.61.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$433.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.7899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

