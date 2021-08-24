Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Leo T. Metcalf III Buys 899 Shares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Leo T. Metcalf III purchased 899 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,795.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.51. 17,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,768. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $386.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STXB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

