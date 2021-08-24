Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3,334.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter.

CEF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. 576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,389. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $20.90.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

