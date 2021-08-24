SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 535 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after buying an additional 478,165 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.6% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.12.

TDOC stock opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.04.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.