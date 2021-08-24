SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 8.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $133.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $134.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

