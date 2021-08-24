SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 166 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 342,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,872,000 after purchasing an additional 191,033 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,331 shares of company stock worth $11,921,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM opened at $626.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $552.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.67 and a fifty-two week high of $642.63.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.