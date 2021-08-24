SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $88,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after buying an additional 2,073,897 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after buying an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after buying an additional 5,027,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,280,000 after buying an additional 270,692 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.