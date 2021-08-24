SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after buying an additional 570,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $2,367,825.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,780.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 794,971 shares of company stock valued at $93,053,700. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.22.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.06. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.29 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 171.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

