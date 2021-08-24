SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

FIW stock opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.57. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

