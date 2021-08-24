SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

