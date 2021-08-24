SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSAAY. AlphaValue raised SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.