STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,369 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of STAG Industrial worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STAG opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on STAG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

