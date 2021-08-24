State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of STFC opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.40. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $828,140.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Alan Jones sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $805,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,896,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,804,000 after purchasing an additional 220,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 118,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

