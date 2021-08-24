State of Michigan Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 107.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Liberty Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Global by 246.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.
LBTYK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
