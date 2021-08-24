State of Michigan Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 107.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Liberty Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Global by 246.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

