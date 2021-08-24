State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $58,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $210,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.66.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 128,716 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $4,945,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,942,626.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

