State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $1.97. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $88.12 on Friday. State Street has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in State Street by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in State Street by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

