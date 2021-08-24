stETH (Lido) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $196.96 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $3,372.22 or 0.06846458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00131123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00160740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,222.87 or 0.99934885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.01005275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00657714 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 978,475 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

