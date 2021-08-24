Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to C$23.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VFF. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.92.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.25 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,955 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 103,365 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.