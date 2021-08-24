Stipend Trading 33.2% Higher This Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $92.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,305.63 or 1.00156456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00041173 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.46 or 0.00525527 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.21 or 0.00892000 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00346968 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007231 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00070759 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,677,464 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

