Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Dolphin Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,091 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 252% compared to the average daily volume of 2,017 call options.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLPN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter worth $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter worth $629,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter worth $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLPN stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 30,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.