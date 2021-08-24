Stock Traders Buy High Volume of FirstEnergy Put Options (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 12,106 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,160% compared to the average volume of 961 put options.

NYSE FE opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

