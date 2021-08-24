Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of United Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,031 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,058% compared to the average volume of 89 call options.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $206.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.67. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

