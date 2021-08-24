Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of United Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,031 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,058% compared to the average volume of 89 call options.
In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $206.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.67. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $216.90.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
