STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Raised to $37.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s previous close.

STOR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

STOR opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.69. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $207,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 119.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

