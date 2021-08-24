Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $63,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,347,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.