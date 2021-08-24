Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,469 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $58,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after buying an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after buying an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,733,000 after buying an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after buying an additional 140,769 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $198.40 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $209.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,572 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.